Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Displayed Inside Tamarack

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – A new art exhibit at the Tamarack is showcasing the talent of local students in the area.

The gallery features the work from 72 students that participated in the Appalachian Spring Wildflower contest. The students where from various areas in WV like Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.

The artwork is categorized by grade and has all levels from K-12. Over the weekend a judges panel viewed all the artwork and chose the top five art pieces which are to be showcased in the fine art gallery at the Tamarack.

The best part of it all is that the contest was used as a way to teach students about Appalachian ecology.

Gallery Supervisor Alice Yurick said, “Their learning a lot about Biology and the different kind of features flowers and how they work an about pollinators and stuff. She continued, it’s really educational too and they’re getting Science in with their art.

The gallery will be open until April 29 then students can either choose to sell their artwork or keep it for themselves. Starting April 9th the exhibit will also be available to view online.

