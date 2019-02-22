Appalachian Regional Commission funding W.Va. projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Appalachian Regional Commission says it is funding eight projects in West Virginia as part of job retention and expansion efforts in coal communities.

The commission announced $22.8 million in funding for 33 projects in nine Appalachian states Thursday.

The commission says a $59,500 grant will boost efforts to expand a bicycle trail network in southern West Virginia, while a $79,270 grant will assist an economic impact study of the emerging craft beer and spirits industry in Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Roane counties.

Among other projects, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition in Charleston will receive a $1 million grant toward increasing market opportunities for farmers and food businesses, while Morgantown Sober Living Inc. will receive a $485,000 grant for a workforce development project designed for people recovering from substance abuse.