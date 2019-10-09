Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Appalachian Regional Commission announces $44.4M initiative
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Appalachian Regional Commission announces $44.4M initiative

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 07:47 am

30
0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced $44.4 million for 54 projects affecting coalimpacted communities in Appalachian states.

The commission said Tuesday that the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative aims to create or retain over 5,700 jobs. It said the initiative also seeks to leverage more than $39 million in private investment, create or retain 2,940 businesses and train thousands of workers and students.

More than $14.6 million will develop business incubators, increase access to capital and provide other services in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Over $13 million will support broadband development in New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

And more than $8.3 million will focus on strategies to strengthen recovery in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

X