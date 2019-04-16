Appalachian Power To Use Helicopters To Maintain Some Power Line Rights Of Way

WEST VIRGINIA – Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter.

“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.

Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, P.O. Box 1986, Charleston, WV 25327.

“Herbicides used by AEP have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said. Herbicides to be used are glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.

Rigid EPA and WVDoA restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by Appalachian Power contractors in applying herbicides. All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA.

Right of way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides.

The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian’s specifications.

Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.

After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.

Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting Appalachian Power at its toll-free number or the above addresses. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.

Lines scheduled for maintenance in West Virginia include:

FAYETTE COUNTY

Bradley-Molly’s Creek 138 kV – A transmission line on steel poles beginning at the Molly’s Creek Station on Beury Mountain Road, running southwest approximately a half mile and ending at the site of the old Beury Mountain Switch.

Molly’s Creek Extension 69 kV – A transmission line on steel poles beginning at the Molly’s Creek Station on Beury Mountain Road, running southwest approximately a half mile and ending at the intersection with the Bradley-Layland 2A 69 kV line.

Molly’s Creek-Nuttall 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Molly’s Creek Station on Buery Mountain Road, running northeast, passing near Pittman, Landisburg and Clifftop and ending at the Nuttall Station near Lookout.

Nuttall Extension 69 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Nuttall Station near Lookout, running northwest, passing Lookout and ending at the intersection with the Mt. Nebo-Tower 117 69kV line south of Spy Rock.

Bradley-Layland #1 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at Bradley Station, running east, crossing the New River and ending at the Layland Station near Layland.

Nuttall-Quinwood 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Nuttall Station near Lookout, running east, crossing Midland Trail Road and ending at the Quinwood Station.

Grassy Falls-Quinwood 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at Quinwood Station, running northwest and ending at the Rt. 20 road crossing.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Nuttall-Quinwood 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Nuttall Station near Lookout, running east, crossing Midland Trail Road and ending at the Quinwood Station.

Grassy Falls-Quinwood 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at Quinwood Station, running northwest and ending at the Rt. 20 road crossing.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Iaeger-Wharncliffe 46 kV – A transmission line on steel poles beginning at the Wharncliffe Station near Wharncliffe, running southeast, passing Turkey Creek, Four Pole in Hardy, Long Pole, and Short Pole in Panther, and ending at the Iaeger Station near Iaeger.

Baileysville-Garden Creek 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Paynesville, running northeast, passing Beartown, Apple Grove, Sandy Huff and Pad Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.

Iaeger-Jim Branch 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Jim Branch Station near Coalwood, running northwest, passing Upper Crane Creek and Apple Grove and ending at the Iaeger Station near Iaeger.

Berwind-Faraday 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Berwind Station near Berwind, running southeast, passing near Vallscreek and ending at the Faraday Station near Amonate Mines.

Bearwallow-Faraday 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Faraday Station near Amonate Mines, running west and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Bearwallow, Va.

Jim Branch-Switchback 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles and steel towers beginning at the Jim Branch Station near Coalwood, running east, passing near Wilcoe, Thorpe and Pageton and ending at the Switchback Station near Maybeury.

Berwind-Yukon 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Yukon Station near Yukon, running southeast, passing near Warrior Mine and ending at the Berwind Station near Berwind.

Jim Branch-Yukon 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Jim Branch Station near Coalwood, running south and ending at the Yukon Station near Yukon.

Panther-Panther 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Horse Creek, running southwest and ending at George’s Fork.

Harmon Branch-Johnny Cake 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Litwar, running northwest, crossing War Branch and ending at Upper Long Pole.

Panther-Panther 12 kV – A distribution line beginning at Short Pole, running southeast to the top of the mountain and ending at the communication tower.

MERCER COUNTY

South Princeton-Switchback 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Minnix Mountain Station near Montcalm, running west and ending at the Switchback Station near Maybuery.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Baileysville-Tams Mountain 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Slab Fork Station, running northeast to the west of Slab Fork Road, then running southeast and joining the Bradley-Tams Mountain transmission line on a steel structure and ending at the Tams Mountain Station off of Ranger Station Road near Rt. 16.

Kanawha-Baileysville #1 & #2 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Sundial Station off of Rt. 3, running southwest and ending at the Baileysville Station off of Briar Creek Road. This will also include the tap to the Bolt Station.

WYOMING COUNTY

Baileysville-Garden Creek 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Paynesville, running northeast, passing Beartown, Apple Grove, Sandy Huff and Pad Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.

Baileysville-Skin Fork 46 kV (Coal Mountain Tap) – A transmission line on wooden H-frame structures beginning at the Oceana Station on Rt. 971, south of Lilly Haven on the Clear Fork River, running west and ending at the Coal Mountain Station located off of Upper Sturgeon Branch Road.

Kanawha-Baileysville #1 & #2 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Sundial Station off of Rt.3, running southwest and ending at the Baileysville Station off of Briar Creek Road. This will also include the tap to the Bolt Station.

Pad Fork-Red Ash 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Little Buffalo, running west over a hill and crossing U.S. 52, then running south and ending at Upper Muzzle.