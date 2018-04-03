Appalachian Power to use helicopters to maintain some power line rights of way in our area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power, a unit of American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter.

“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas, are maintained by other means.

Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at AEP, Bluefield District, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 2507 Washington Street, Bluefield, WV 24701; or Charleston District, Attn: Transmission Forestry, P.O. Box 1986, Charleston, WV 25327.

Herbicides used by AEP have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA), Klinebriel said. Herbicides to be used are glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.

Rigid EPA and WVDoA restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by AEP contractors in applying herbicides. All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA.

Right of way maintenance agreements between AEP and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides.

The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets AEP’s specifications.

Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.

After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.

Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting AEP at its toll-free number or the above addresses. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.

Lines scheduled for maintenance in West Virginia include: *

BOONE COUNTY

Bim-Hopkins 69 kV – A portion of a transmission line beginning at the Robinson Station near Rt. 85 at the Robinson mine and running north to structure 50. Includes a second portion of the line at Jacks Branch Station located on Jacks Branch Road near Rt. 85 and ending at the switching structure.

Bim-Sundial 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Bim Station near Bim, passing near Wharton and ending at the Sundial Station at Sundial.

CABELL COUNTY

Kyger Creek-Tri-State 345 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Tri-State Station located along Rt. 75 near Lavalette, running north and passing the mid-points of Milton, Ashton and Apple Grove, and ending at the Sporn Station along Rt. 62 near New Haven.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Layland-Layland 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Layland Heights and ending at Thayer.

Claremont-Thurmond 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning in Thurmond, running northeast and ending on Beury Mountain.

Carbondale-Kincaid #1 46 kV – A portion of a transmission line on wood poles and steel poles beginning at the Carbondale Station near Cannelton, running south, passing near Boomer, Alloy, Deep Water and Page, and ending at the Kincaid Station near Kincaid.

Carbondale-Tower 117 69 kV – A portion of a transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Carbondale Station near Cannelton, running east and south, passing near Brownsville and ending at the Gauley Mountain Station near Anstead.

Kincaid-Tower 117-69 kV – A portion of a transmission line on wood poles and steel structures beginning at the Tower 117 Station on Beauty Mountain near Edmonds, running southwest, crossing the New River, passing near Cunard and Brooklyn and ending near Mindin.

Levisay-McClung 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the McClung Station near Crichton, running north, passing near Marfrance and Green Valley and ending at the Leivasy Station near Carl.

Quinwood Extension 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Nuttall Station near Lookout, running east, passing near Corlis and Bingham and ending at the Quinwood Station near Quinwood.

Bradley-Kanawha River #1 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running southeast, passing near Gallagher, Powellton, Kincaid, Pax and Mount Hope, and ending at the Bradley Station near Bradley.

Gilboa-Kanawha 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running northeast, passing near Cannelton and ending near the intersection of Twenty Mile Creek and Route 16 near Belva.

JACKSON COUNTY

Racine-Ravenswood 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at a tap structure located off of Sandhill Road near Letart, running south and passing the mid-points of Mt. Alto and Millwood, and ending at the Ravenswood Station off of Rt. 33 near Ravenswood.

KANAWHA COUNTY

Cabin Creek-Clendenin 46 kV – A transmission line on steel and wood poles beginning at the Cabin Creek Station near Cabin Creek, running northeast, passing near Monarch, Cedar Grove, Blount, Mammoth and Kendalia, and ending at the Clendenin Station near Clendenin.

Cabin Creek-London 46 kV – A transmission line on steel and wood poles beginning at the Cabin Creek Station near Cabin Creek, running northeast, passing near Monarch, Cedar Grove and Hugheston, and ending at the London Station near London.

Bradley-Kanawha River #1 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running southeast, passing near Gallagher, Powellton, Kincaid, Pax and Mount Hope, and ending at the Bradley Station near Bradley.

Gilboa-Kanawha 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running northeast, passing near Cannelton and ending near the intersection of Twenty Mile Creek and Rt. 16 near Belva.

LINCOLN COUNTY

A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the head of Big Branch, running west and ending at Francis Creek.

LOGAN COUNTY

Hopkins-Logan B 138 kV – A portion of a transmission line on steel towers beginning at the switching station off Old Mill Creek Road, running southeast and ending at the Sharples Station off Beech Creek Road.

Chauncey-Huff Creek 46 kV – A transmission line on wood and steel poles beginning at the Chauncey Station near Chauncey Hollow Road, running northeast, passing near Rich Creek and ending at the Huff Creek Station near Huff Junction.

Fanco-Huff Creek 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Huff Creek Station near Huff Junction, running north and ending at the Fanco Station near Accoville.

Becco-Huff Creek 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Huff Creek Station near Huff Junction, passing near Man and Accoville and ending at the Becco Station near Amherstdale.

Mud Fork-Holden 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Holden, running southeast and crossing State Rt. 73, turning west to the Mud Fork Bridge on U.S. 119 then turning southeast, crossing the hill and ending at Aldridge Branch.

Mud Fork-Holden 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Holden, running southwest along U.S. 119, then splitting in two directions. At the split one line runs southwest and ends at Hidden Cove, and the other runs northeast and ends at the Logan PSD water tank. This line includes the Southeast Regional Jail.

Mud Fork-Fountain Place 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Mud Fork Station, running northwest over the hill and ending at Fountain Place.

Stone Branch-Crawley 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Crawley Gap, running southeast, turning and running southwest at Conference Center Road, and ending at top of the hill at Cell Tower.

Stone Branch-Harts 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the mouth of Stone Branch Hollow, running southeast, passing Julia Avenue and ending at the park and ride at Chapmanville.

Stone Branch-Big Creek 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the head of Stone Branch Hollow, running east over the hill and ending at Vickers Branch.

Stone Branch-Chapmanville 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the park and ride, running north over the mountain and ending at Kanawha Branch.

North Point-Pecks Mill 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Chapmanville, running southeast, passing Rhonda Drive and Fowler Branch and ending at Phico.

Logan-Main Street 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Locust Street, running northeast and ending the WVOW radio tower.

Logan-Aracoma 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Ward Rock, running east and ending at the communications towers.

Becco-Skinfork 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Becco Station near Amherstdale, running east, passing near Latrobe, Crites, Lundale, Craneco and Pardee, and ending at the Skinfork Station near Bald Knob. This transmission line also includes the Toney’s Fork Tap, which begins at the crane company switching station, and runs south to the Toney’s Fork Station near Campus.

MASON COUNTY

Lakin-Point Pleasant 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Lakin Station located off of Rt. 62 near Mason, running south and ending at the Point Pleasant Station near Kanawha Street in Point Pleasant.

Lakin-Racine 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Lakin Station along Rt. 62 near Mason, running southeast and ending at the Ohio River near Letart.

Gavin-Mountaineer 765 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Ohio River near West Columbia, running east and ending at the Mountaineer Station along Rt. 62 near New Haven.

Racine-Ravenswood 69 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at a tap structure located off of Sandhill Road near Letart, running south and passing the mid-points of Mt. Alto and Millwood, and ending at the Ravenswood Station off of Rt. 33 near Ravenswood.

Kyger Creek-Tri-State 345 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Tri-State Station along Rt. 75 near Lavalette, running north and passing the mid-points of Milton, Ashton and Apple Grove, and ending at the Sporn Station along Rt. 62 near New Haven.

McDOWELL COUNTY

Berwind-Faraday 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Berwind Station near Berwind, running southeast, passing near Valls Creek and ending at the Faraday Station near Amonate Mines.

Bearwallow-Faraday 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Faraday Station near Amonate Mines, and running west to the West Virginia-Virginia state line near Bearwallow, Va.

Gary Extension 138 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Gary Station near Gary, running north and ending at Structure 27 of the Jim Branch-Switchback 138 kV line west of Maitland.

MERCER COUNTY

Kanawha-Matt Funk 345 kV – A portion of a transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Bluestone River near True, running southeast, passing near Pipestem, Hilltop and Lovern and ending at the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

MINGO COUNTY

Ragland-Delbarton 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the road fork on Myrtle, running southeast over the hill and ending at Bias.

Dingess-Dingess 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the Dingess tunnel, running southwest over the hill and stopping on the Laurel Creek side of the tunnel.

Dingess-Dingess 34.5 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the golf course on the East Fork of Twelve Pole, running northwest, passing the mouth of McCloud Branch, Mare Branch and Alex Branch and ending at Andy Branch

Inez-Sprigg 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Sprigg Station on Rt. 49 near Lobata, running north, passing the mid-point of Cinderella and ending on Rt. 119 near Hatfield.

NICHOLAS COUNTY

Gilboa-Kanawha 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers, beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running northeast, passing near Cannelton and ending near the intersection of Twenty Mile Creek and Rt. 16 near Belva.

RALEIGH COUNTY

PEMBERTON TAP 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Tams Mountain Station near Tams Mountain, running east, passing near Stotesbury and Sophia and ending at the Pemberton Station near Pemberton.

Prince-Grandview 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the Prince Station,running south to Grandview.

Prince-Grandview 12 kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Terry, running northeast and ending at Garden Ground Mountain.

Ameagle-Colcord-Ameagle 12kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the head of White Oak Hollow, running northeast and ending at a tower site on Lick Knob.

Bradley-Dameron 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station near Blue Circle Ranch Road, running southwest, crossing Sweenysburg Road and ending at the Dameron Station near Lower Sandlick Road.

Bradley-Layland #1 69 kV – A transmission line on steel and wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station near Blue Circle Ranch Road, running east, passing the mid-point of Prince and ending at the Layland Station near the Layland Church and Rt. 41 intersection.

Bradley-Layland #2B 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station near Blue Circle Ranch Road, running northeast, crossing W.Va. Rt. 61, Garden Ground Mountain and the New River, and ending at Molly’s Creek Station near Beury Mountain Road.

Bradley-Scarbro 46 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Bradley Station near Blue Circle Ranch Road, running northeast, passing near Mt. Hope and Sun Mine Station and ending at the Scarbro Station near Whipple Junction.

Mullens-Tams Mountain 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Tams Mountain Station near Sophia, running south, passing near Tams and Wyco and ending at the Mullens Station near Corrine.

Bradley-Kanawha River #1 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Kanawha River Station near Glasgow, running southeast, passing near Gallagher, Powellton, Kincaid, Pax and Mount Hope, and ending at the Bradley Station near Bradley.

Bim-Sundial 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Bim Station near Bim, passing near Wharton and ending at the Sundial Station at Sundial.

SUMMERS COUNTY

Kanawha-Matt Funk 345 kV – A portion of a transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Bluestone River near True, running southeast, passing near Pipestem, Hilltop and Lovern and ending at the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

WAYNE COUNTY

Chadwick-Tri State 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Tri-State Station along Rt. 75 near Lavalette, running west and ending at Rt. 52 and Navamont Dr. at the South Neal Station.

Kyger Creek-Tri-State 345 kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Tri-State Station along Rt. 75 near Lavalette, running north and passing the mid-points of Milton, Ashton and Apple Grove, and ending at the Sporn Station along Rt. 62 near New Haven.

WYOMING COUNTY

Mullens-Wyoming 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers and wood poles beginning at the Mullens Station near Corinne, running west, passing near Mullens, Itmann, New Richmond, Pineville, Baileysville and Clear Fork, and ending at the Wyoming Station on Reedy Creek near Lillydale. This also includes tap lines on steel towers to stations near Mullensville and Pinnacle Creek.

Jim Branch-Wyoming 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Wyoming Station on Reedy Creek near Lillydale, running south, passing near Clear Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.

Mullens-Tams Mountain 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Tams Mountain Station near Sophia, running south, passing near Tams and Wyco and ending at the Mullens Station near Corrine.

Becco-Skinfork 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Becco Station near Amherstdale, running east, passing near Latrobe, Crites, Lundale, Craneco and Pardee, and ending at the Skinfork Station near Bald Knob. This transmission line also includes the Toney’s Fork Tap, which begins at the crane company switching station, and runs south to the Toney’s Fork Station near Campus.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP supplies 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy to customers.

