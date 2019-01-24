Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Appalachian Power Offers Assistance To Those Affected By Government Shutdown

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 24, 2019, 11:59 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Appalachian Power is offering assistance to those affected by the government shutdown.

Phil Moye with Appalachian Power released the following statement:

“We are sensitive to customers whose lives are being financially impacted by the federal government shutdown, and will do our best to work out arrangements for those who are having difficulty paying their electric bill while in this unfortunate situation.

“Anytime people are having difficulty paying their bills we want them to communicate with us and let us know their situation. That certainly applies to individuals who have been financially affected by the federal government shutdown.”

Tyler Barker

