Appalachian Power Makes Year-End Food Bank Donations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Year-end contributions from Appalachian Power have pumped $50,000 into food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee just at the time of year when they need it most.

The donations are going to 16 food banks and feeding centers, helping them get fully stocked for the high-use winter season.

Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power Feeding America NE TN $5,000 Feeding America SWVA Abingdon $5,000 Feeding America SWVA Salem $5,000 Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County $2,000 Henry County Food Pantry $1,500 Lynchburg Grows $5,000 Patrick County Food Bank $1,500 Beckley Dream Center, Inc. $1,500 Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center $3,000 Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center $1,500 Five Loaves & Two Fishes $1,500 Hungry Lamb Food Initiative $1,500 Huntington City Mission $10,000 Mingo County House of Hope $3,000 Salvation Army Bluefield $1,500 Salvation Army Princeton $1,500 Total $50,000

“Food pantries provide essential access to nutritious food for families in need,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “At Appalachian Power, we’re grateful to these organizations for the work they do in our communities, and honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger.”

In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, two gifts from the AEP Foundation earlier this year also supported food donations. The AEP Foundation gave Mountaineer Food Bank a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout southern West Virginia. Plus, it awarded $15,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia for its meal delivery program.