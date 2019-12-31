Appalachian Power Makes Year-End Food Bank Donations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Year-end contributions from Appalachian Power have pumped $50,000 into food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee just at the time of year when they need it most.
The donations are going to 16 food banks and feeding centers, helping them get fully stocked for the high-use winter season.
|Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power
|Feeding America NE TN
|$5,000
|Feeding America SWVA Abingdon
|$5,000
|Feeding America SWVA Salem
|$5,000
|Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County
|$2,000
|Henry County Food Pantry
|$1,500
|Lynchburg Grows
|$5,000
|Patrick County Food Bank
|$1,500
|Beckley Dream Center, Inc.
|$1,500
|Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center
|$3,000
|Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center
|$1,500
|Five Loaves & Two Fishes
|$1,500
|Hungry Lamb Food Initiative
|$1,500
|Huntington City Mission
|$10,000
|Mingo County House of Hope
|$3,000
|Salvation Army Bluefield
|$1,500
|Salvation Army Princeton
|$1,500
|Total
|$50,000
“Food pantries provide essential access to nutritious food for families in need,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “At Appalachian Power, we’re grateful to these organizations for the work they do in our communities, and honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger.”
In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, two gifts from the AEP Foundation earlier this year also supported food donations. The AEP Foundation gave Mountaineer Food Bank a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout southern West Virginia. Plus, it awarded $15,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia for its meal delivery program.