Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Appalachian Power Makes Year-End Food Bank Donations
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Appalachian Power Makes Year-End Food Bank Donations

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 30, 2019, 20:39 pm

29
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Year-end contributions from Appalachian Power have pumped $50,000 into food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee just at the time of year when they need it most.

The donations are going to 16 food banks and feeding centers, helping them get fully stocked for the high-use winter season.

 

Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power
Feeding America NE TN $5,000
Feeding America SWVA Abingdon $5,000
Feeding America SWVA Salem $5,000
Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County $2,000
Henry County Food Pantry $1,500
Lynchburg Grows $5,000
Patrick County Food Bank $1,500
Beckley Dream Center, Inc. $1,500
Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center $3,000
Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center $1,500
Five Loaves & Two Fishes $1,500
Hungry Lamb Food Initiative $1,500
Huntington City Mission $10,000
Mingo County House of Hope $3,000
Salvation Army Bluefield $1,500
Salvation Army Princeton $1,500
Total $50,000

 

“Food pantries provide essential access to nutritious food for families in need,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “At Appalachian Power, we’re grateful to these organizations for the work they do in our communities, and honored to be able to support them in fighting hunger.”

In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, two gifts from the AEP Foundation earlier this year also supported food donations. The AEP Foundation gave Mountaineer Food Bank a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout southern West Virginia. Plus, it awarded $15,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia for its meal delivery program.

 

Previous PostGordmans Now Hiring at Nine West Virginia Stores Opening March 3
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X