Appalachian Power gives update on outages

(WOAY) – A strong weather system with heavy rain and damaging winds blew across Appalachian Power’s Virginia and West Virginia service areas Thursday in two waves from afternoon to late at night. Storm damage left more than 40,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. As predicted, outages were widespread across much of the company’s service area.

Outages

Currently around 19,500 customers are without service in the company’s Virginia service area. Another 17,000 are without service in West Virginia.

In West Virginia damage is greatest Marshall and Ohio counties in the northern panhandle, and in areas south and east of Charleston. In Virginia areas with the greatest damage are mostly east of Interstate 77.

Storm Response Efforts

Company and contract crews are working to repair damage in their local areas.

Another 400 workers are being requested to assist with service restoration in more heavily damaged areas.

Restoration Estimates

In the following counties most customers should have service restored by tonight

Virginia: Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe

Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe West Virginia: Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Putnam, Wayne, Wyoming

In other more heavily damaged areas restoration will extend into the weekend.

More specific restoration estimates will be provided as damage assessment teams get a clear picture of the extent of damage.

At this time it is estimated all customers affected by the storms will have service restored by Sunday night.

Safety Message

Wind storms can cause many downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visitwww.appalachianpower.com/alerts.