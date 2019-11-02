Appalachian Power gives final update on outages after storms

A strong weather system with heavy rain and damaging winds blew across Appalachian Power’s Virginia and West Virginia service areas Thursday in two waves from afternoon to late at night. Storm damage left more than 40,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. As predicted, outages were widespread across much of the company’s service area.

Outages

Currently around 5,400 customers who lost electric service as a result of the storm still need service restored. Around 3,000 of those customers are in Virginia and 2,400 are in West Virginia.

Storm Response Efforts

Company and contract crews are making faster progress than expected, and that progress should continue with favorable weather today. About 380 line workers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and unaffected parts of Virginia are assisting local crews.

Restoration Estimates (by county)

Tonight

In Virginia customers still without service as a result of the storm should have power restored by late tonight.

In West Virginia the vast majority of customers currently out of power should have service restored by tonight, and the remainder will have service restored by Sunday night.

The service restoration effort is expected to be complete Sunday night.

Safety Message

Wind storms can cause many downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visitwww.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”