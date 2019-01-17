Appalachian Power donates truck to New River CTC

GHENT, W.Va. – Students at New River Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent now have another resource for gaining hands-on experience. Appalachian Power Company recently donated an International 4400 Freightliner truck to New River CTC for student use in the college’s workforce training and technical programs.

“The donation will specifically provide the electric distribution engineering technology [line service] students more hands-on experience with the truck as well as expand the college’s pintle hook offerings,” explained Program Specialist Brian Sampson.

New River CTC has partnered with AEP on many projects including the annual student expo and advisory committees, and AEP has also made past donations of materials to improve the student experience. The recent truck donation will ensure that New River CTC is able to teach students on industry-recognized equipment and provide relevant training experience to all students.

“We are very excited to have updated equipment available for our students,” said Dean of Workforce, Technical and Community Education Dr. Jerry Wallace. “Appalachian Power Company has been a wonderful partner and we are thankful to have their support.”

The Certificate of Applied Science in Electric Distribution Engineering Technology (line service) provides students with the technical skills needed for careers in the electric, cable and telephone, construction, subcontracting, railroad and oil and gas industries.

The college also offers pintle hook training through Workforce Education.

For more information on workforce and technical programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce or www.newriver.edu/technical or contact Sampson at 304.929.5009 or bsampson@newriver.edu.

