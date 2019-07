WOAY – With the Major League Baseball All-Star Game occurring Tuesday, that meant a rare off day for all minor leagues, including the Appalachian League.

We take a look at how the Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays have fared in the first weeks of the 2019 season. They resume play Wednesday on the road – Bluefield will visit Pulaski, while Princeton heads to Kingsport.

The Mercer Cup series continues Saturday at Bowen Field, after the Rays and Blue Jays split the first two meetings.