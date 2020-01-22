Appalachian League President discuss future of minor league clubs with Carol Miller

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – During her time in Bluefield, Congresswoman Carol Miller also met with representatives from the two professional baseball clubs in Mercer County.

Both the Bluefield Jays and the Princeton Rays were among the 42 minor league clubs that Major league baseball proposed to have eliminated back in November. Bluefield has had a professional baseball team in some capacity since 1937, Princeton has had a team since 1988, and Appalachian League President Dan Moushon is determined to have both stay in Mercer County in the future.

“We need to keep professional baseball it’s vital to the community. As a league last year we donated 2.8 million community service hours and time. It’s just crucial to keep baseball here. Major League Baseball is at the point they would like to eliminate 40 clubs and nine out of them are in our league so we trying to work with Congress to let them know the importance,” said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon.

Both the Blue Jays and Rays are scheduled to open the 2020 season on June 22, 2020.