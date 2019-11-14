Appalachian League Elects New Hall of Fame Class

WOAY – The Appalachian League has named 13 individuals to its newest Hall of Fame Class, including Jim Holland.

The longtime Princeton Rays general manager helped create the Mercer Cup with the Bluefield Blue Jays in the 1990s, and was named Appalachian League Executive of the Year in 1993. He received the league’s President’s Award in 2015, before joining the staff of the West Virginia Miners.

Also part of the class is Bluefield Blue Jays club president George McGonagle. He was Bluefield’s general manager from 1995-2007 and was a three-time league Executive of the Year. The Air Force veteran has been part of the Bluefield baseball community since 1951.

Additional inductees include former Appalachian League president Lee Landers and Atlanta Braves All-Star Andruw Jones.