Appalachian Eye Care donates protective eyewear to Concord ESPORTS

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Thanks to a generous donation to Concord Esports, the players’ competitive edge can now be even stronger. Appalachian Eye Care has donated protective eyewear to the players that is designed to reduce eye strain and increase reaction time based on sight.

As part of this partnership, the local optometric practice will also provide continued assistance in helping players keep their eyes healthy through consultations and information. Appalachian Eye Care has offices in Princeton, W.Va. and Pearisburg, Va. Optometrist and Concord alumnus Dr. Brad Lane is a practice owner with the eye care facility.

“This is an important partnership, as eye strain is the number one reported injury for esports athletes,” stated Jacob Neerland, CU Head Esports Coach. “Appalachian Eye Care’s partnership is crucial for us to keep healthy and at the high competitive level we’ve established as our standard.”

Since beginning competition in the fall of 2019, Concord Esports has made a mark as a powerhouse in collegiate play. The Concord Maroon roster (Call of Duty) claimed victory in their first three national tournaments in the College Call of Duty League.

Concord University holds the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students. Call of Duty is one of three teams Concord has registered with the National Association of Collegiate Esports. League of Legends and Overwatch are also part of CU’s esports competitive lineup.

For additional information on Concord University’s esports program, contact Jacob Neerland at jneerland@concord.edu or 304-384-5320 or visit http://concord.edu/esports