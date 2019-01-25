Appalachian Bible College Lecture Series to Focus on Israel

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – “Israel: Past, Present, Future” will be the topic during the 2019 Joseph K. Pinter Lecture Series at Appalachian Bible College, January 28-30. This year’s event features Mr. Steve Herzig of The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry. Raised in Orthodox Judaism, Herzig became a believer in Jesus Christ as a young adult. He has written two books on Jewish culture and customs and made a video on “Christ in the Passover.” The public is invited to three corporate lectures in Anderson Hall, each at 11:00 AM, Monday through Wednesday.

Established in 2003 by the Board of Directors of Appalachian Bible College, the Pinter Lecture Series honors the 40-year service of Dr. Joseph K. Pinter, of Beckley, on the faculty and administration of the College. The series provides quality lectures on critical issues facing today’s Biblical servants.

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located just north of Beckley, WV, while an additional location serves inmates within Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Learn more at ABC.edu.