AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won’t run for re-election.

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2018, 09:13 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, The Associated Press has learned.

Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker’s thinking said Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Tyler Barker

