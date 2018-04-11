Breaking NewsNational NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories
AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won’t run for re-election.
By Tyler BarkerApr 11, 2018, 09:13 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, The Associated Press has learned.
Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker’s thinking said Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.