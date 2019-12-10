AP Preseason Boys Basketball Poll – December 9

WOAY – With the boys basketball season starting this week, the Associated Press preseason polls were released Monday for all three classes. Area teams are in bold.

CLASS AAA – #1 University, #2 Martinsburg, #3 George Washington, #4 Cabell Midland, #5 Morgantown, #6 Hedgesville, #7 Capital, #8 Hurricane, #9 Wheeling Park, #10 Woodrow Wilson. Receiving votes: Spring Valley, Huntington, Parkersburg South, Musselman, St. Albans, Greenbrier East

CLASS AA – #1 Chapmanville, #2 Bluefield, #3 Logan, #4 Poca (tie), #4 Shady Spring (tie), #6 Fairmont Senior, #7 Robert C. Byrd, #8 Wyoming East, #9 Bridgeport, #10 Oak Hill. Receiving votes: North Marion, Oak Glen, Nitro, Frankfort, Weir, Grafton, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Mingo Central, Westside

CLASS A – #1 Wheeling Central, #2 Greater Beckley Christian, #3 Parkersburg Catholic, #4 Notre Dame, #5 Charleston Catholic, #6 Williamstown, #7 Trinity, #8 St. Marys, #9 Tolsia, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: Greenbrier West, Webster County, Tug Valley, Summers County