AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 7

WOAY – Below are the latest AP high school basketball rankings. This is the first set of boys basketball rankings for the 2018-19 regular season. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 University, #3 George Washington, #4 Morgantown, #5 Hurricane, #6 Cabell Midland, #7 Hedgesville, #8 Wheeling Park, #9 Musselman, #10 Spring Valley. Receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans, Capital, Greenbrier East, Jefferson

CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Frankfort, #5 Bluefield, #6 Nitro, #7 Robert C. Byrd, #8 Oak Hill, #9 Oak Glen, #10 Shady Spring. Receiving votes: Bridgeport, Lincoln County, Poca, Winfield, Weir, Philip Barbour, Man

CLASS A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Trinity, #3 Williamstown, #4 Wheeling Central, #5 Greater Beckley Christian, #6 Webster County, #7 Greenbrier West, #8 Parkersburg Catholic, #9 Cameron, #10 Charleston Catholic. Receiving votes: Tolsia, South Harrison, Doddridge County, Tug Valley, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated

GIRLS

CLASS AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 South Charleston, #4 Wheeling Park, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 University, #7 John Marshall, #8 Cabell Midland, #9 St. Albans, #10 Parkersburg South. Receiving votes: George Washington, Huntington, Martinsburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, Musselman, Preston, Morgantown

CLASS AA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 Wyoming East, #3 North Marion, #4 Wayne, #5 Frankfort, #6 Sissonville (tie), #6 Winfield (tie), #8 James Monroe (tie), #8 Logan, #10 Lincoln. Receiving votes: Bluefield, Nicholas County, Westside, Bridgeport

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Magnolia, #4 Williamstown, #5 Trinity, #6 Pocahontas County (tie), #6 Summers County (tie), #8 Madonna, #9 Wheeling Central, #10 Notre Dame. Receiving votes: Tucker County, Tolsia, Gilmer County, Cameron