AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 28

WOAY – The latest AP high school basketball rankings were released Monday and are below. Area teams are in bold.
BOYS
Class AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 Hurricane, #3 George Washington, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Capital, #7 Hedgesville, #8 Cabell Midland (tie), #8 Woodrow Wilson (tie), #10 Morgantown. Receiving votes: Princeton, Musselman, Greenbrier East, Spring Valley
Class AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Bluefield, #5 Oak Hill, #6 Frankfort, #7 Shady Spring, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Lincoln County. Receiving votes: Oak Glen, Nitro, Wyoming East, Poca
Class A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Greater Beckley Christian (tie), #2 Webster County (tie), #4 Greenbrier West, #5 Wheeling Central, #6 Trinity, #7 Parkersburg Catholic, #8 Charleston Catholic, #9 Williamstown, #10 Tolsia. Receiving votes: Cameron, South Harrison, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Tug Valley
GIRLS
Class AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 South Charleston, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Martinsburg, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 Morgantown, #9 John Marshall, #10 George Washington. Receiving votes: Parkersburg South, Ripley, Cabell Midland, Huntington, Musselman
Class AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 North Marion, #4 Wayne, #5 Lincoln, #6 Frankfort (tie), #6 Winfield (tie), #8 Sissonville, #9 James Monroe, #10 Chapmanville. Receiving votes: Nitro, Bluefield, Nicholas County, Bridgeport
Class A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Magnolia, #4 Williamstown, #5 Pocahontas County, #6 Summers County (tie), #6 Madonna (tie), #8 Wheeling Central (tie), #8 Trinity (tie), #10 Tucker County. Receiving votes: Notre Dame, Gilmer County, Tolsia