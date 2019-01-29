AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 28

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Matt DigbyBy Jan 28, 2019, 23:18 pm

WOAY – The latest AP high school basketball rankings were released Monday and are below. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

Class AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 Hurricane, #3 George Washington, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Capital, #7 Hedgesville, #8 Cabell Midland (tie), #8 Woodrow Wilson (tie), #10 Morgantown. Receiving votes: Princeton, Musselman, Greenbrier East, Spring Valley

Class AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Bluefield#5 Oak Hill, #6 Frankfort, #7 Shady Spring, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Lincoln County. Receiving votes: Oak Glen, Nitro, Wyoming East, Poca

Class A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Greater Beckley Christian (tie), #2 Webster County (tie), #4 Greenbrier West, #5 Wheeling Central, #6 Trinity, #7 Parkersburg Catholic, #8 Charleston Catholic, #9 Williamstown, #10 Tolsia. Receiving votes: Cameron, South Harrison, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Tug Valley

GIRLS

Class AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 South Charleston, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Martinsburg, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 Morgantown, #9 John Marshall, #10 George Washington. Receiving votes: Parkersburg South, Ripley, Cabell Midland, Huntington, Musselman

Class AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 North Marion, #4 Wayne, #5 Lincoln, #6 Frankfort (tie), #6 Winfield (tie), #8 Sissonville, #9 James Monroe, #10 Chapmanville. Receiving votes: Nitro, BluefieldNicholas County, Bridgeport

Class A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Magnolia, #4 Williamstown, #5 Pocahontas County, #6 Summers County (tie), #6 Madonna (tie), #8 Wheeling Central (tie), #8 Trinity (tie), #10 Tucker County. Receiving votes: Notre Dame, Gilmer County, Tolsia

