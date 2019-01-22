AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 21

WOAY – The latest AP high school basketball rankings were released Monday and are below. Area teams are in bold.
GIRLS
CLASS AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 Wheeling Park, #4 South Charleston, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 Martinsburg, #7 University, #8 John Marshall, #9 Cabell Midland, #10 Morgantown. Receiving votes: Huntington, Parkersburg South, Buckhannon-Upshur
CLASS AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 North Marion, #4 Lincoln, #5 Frankfort, #6 Winfield, #7 Wayne, #8 Sissonville, #9 James Monroe, #10 Bluefield. Receiving votes: Chapmanville, Nicholas County
CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Magnolia, #4 Williamstown, #5 Trinity, #6 Summers County, #7 Pocahontas County, #8 Madonna, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Wheeling Central. Receiving votes: Gilmer County, Tucker County, Tolsia, Charleston Catholic
BOYS
CLASS AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 George Washington, #3 Hurricane, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Morgantown, #7 Cabell Midland, #8 Hedgesville, #9 Woodrow Wilson, #10 Spring Valley. Receiving votes: Capital, Princeton, Musselman
CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Bluefield, #5 Oak Hill, #6 Frankfort, #7 Shady Spring, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Lincoln County. Receiving votes: Oak Glen, Nitro, Scott, Poca, Elkins, Weir
CLASS A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Greater Beckley Christian, #3 Webster County, #4 Trinity, #5 Greenbrier West, #6 Williamstown, #7 Wheeling Central, #8 Parkersburg Catholic, #9 Charleston Catholic, #10 Tolsia. Receiving votes: South Harrison, St. Marys, Cameron, Magnolia