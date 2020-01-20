AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 20

WOAY – The latest high school basketball polls were released Monday, as voted on by the Associated Press. Area teams are listed in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAA: #1 Cabell Midland, #2 Morgantown, #3 University, #4 Wheeling Park. #5 Martinsburg, #6 Hedgesville, #7 George Washington, #8 Parkersburg South, #9 Woodrow Wilson, #10 South Charleston. Receiving votes: Huntington, Capital, Buckhannon-Upshur, St. Albans

CLASS AA: #1 Shady Spring, #2 Chapmanville, #3 Logan, #4 Poca, #5 North Marion, #6 Bluefield, #7 Robert C. Byrd, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Man, #10 Frankfort. Receiving votes: Lincoln County, Scott, Mingo Central, Berkeley Springs, Braxton County, Clay County

CLASS A: #1 Williamstown, #2 Wheeling Central Catholic, #3 Charleston Catholic, #4 Parkersburg Catholic, #5 Greater Beckley Christian, #6 Greenbrier West, #7 Clay-Battelle, #8 Magnolia, #9 Notre Dame, #10 Pendleton County. Receiving votes: Webster County, St. Joseph Central, Tug Valley, Madonna

GIRLS

CLASS AAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 Greenbrier East, #4 Parkersburg, #5 South Charleston, #6 George Washington, #7 University (tie), #7 Woodrow Wilson (tie), #9 Martinsburg, #10 Huntington.

CLASS AA: #1 North Marion, #2 Winfield, #3 Frankfort, #4 Wayne, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 Lincoln, #7 Nitro, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Westside, #10 Wyoming East. Receiving votes: Braxton County, Lincoln County, PikeView

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County, #4 Pocahontas County, #5 Gilmer County, #6 Wheeling Central Catholic, #7 Tug Valley, #8 Tucker County, #9 St. Marys (tie), #9 Williamstown (tie). Receiving votes: Madonna, Cameron