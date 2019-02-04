AP High School Basketball Rankings – February 4

WOAY – The latest AP high school basketball rankings were released Monday and are below. Area teams are in bold.
GIRLS
CLASS AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 South Charleston, #4 University, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 Martinsburg, #8 Morgantown, #9 George Washington, #10 John Marshall. Receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur, Parkersburg South, Cabell Midland, St. Albans, Spring Valley
CLASS AA: #1 Wyoming East, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 North Marion, #4 Lincoln, #5 Wayne, #6 Winfield (tie), #6 Frankfort (tie), #8 Sissonville, #9 Nitro, #10 James Monroe. Receiving votes: Chapmanville, Bluefield, Nicholas County
CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Williamstown, #4 Madonna, #5 Magnolia, #6 Pocahontas County, #7 Summers County, #8 Wheeling Central, #9 Trinity, #10 Tucker County. Receiving votes: Gilmer County, Tolsia, Notre Dame
BOYS
CLASS AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 George Washington, #3 University, #4 Hurricane, #5 Wheeling Park, #6 Capital, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 Cabell Midland, #9 Hedgesville, #10 Morgantown. Receiving votes: Princeton, Musselman, Spring Valley
CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Bluefield, #5 Shady Spring, #6 Oak Hill, #7 Bridgeport, #8 Frankfort, #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Lincoln County. Receiving votes: Oak Glen, Poca
CLASS A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Greater Beckley Christian, #3 Webster County, #4 Wheeling Central, #5 Greenbrier West, #6 Trinity, #7 Parkersburg Catholic, #8 Tolsia, #9 Charleston Catholic, #10 Williamstown. Receiving votes: Cameron, South Harrison, Tyler Consolidated, St. Marys