AP High School Basketball Rankings – February 3

WOAY – The latest Associated Press rankings for high school basketball were released Monday. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAA: #1 University, #2 Martinsburg, #3 Morgantown, #4 Wheeling Park, #5 Cabell Midland, #6 Hedgesville, #7 George Washington, #8 Woodrow Wilson, #9 Parkersburg South, #10 St. Albans. Receiving votes: Princeton, Capital, Jefferson, Spring Valley, Musselman

CLASS AA: #1 Shady Spring, #2 Chapmanville, #3 Bluefield, #4 Logan, #5 Poca, #6 Robert C. Byrd, #7 Bridgeport, #8 North Marion, #9 Frankfort, #10 Scott. Receiving votes: Man, Mingo Central

CLASS A: #1 Williamstown, #2 Greater Beckley Christian, #3 Charleston Catholic, #4 Greenbrier West, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Notre Dame, #7 Clay-Battelle, #8 Pendleton County, #9 Magnolia, #10 Parkersburg Catholic. Receiving votes: St. Marys, Meadow Bridge, Madonna, St. Joseph Central

GIRLS

CLASS AAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 Parkersburg, #4 Woodrow Wilson, #5 Cabell Midland, #6 George Washington, #7 South Charleston, #8 Martinsburg, #9 University, #10 Huntington. Receiving votes: Spring Valley, Morgantown

CLASS AA: #1 Winfield, #2 North Marion, #3 Frankfort, #4 Wayne, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 Wyoming East, #7 Lincoln, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Nitro, #10 PikeView. Receiving votes: Petersburg, Braxton County, Lincoln County, Mingo Central, Westside, Bridgeport

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County, #4 Pocahontas County, #5 Gilmer County, #6 Tucker County, #7 Wheeling Central Catholic, #8 St. Marys, #9 Williamstown, #10 Tug Valley. Receiving votes: Charleston Catholic, Cameron, Calhoun County, Tolsia