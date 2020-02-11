AP High School Basketball Rankings – February 10

WOAY – The latest Associated Press rankings for high school basketball were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAA: #1 University, #2 Morgantown (tie), #2 Martinsburg (tie), #4 Cabell Midland, #5 Hedgesville (tie), #5 Wheeling Park (tie), #7 George Washington, #8 Woodrow Wilson, #9 Princeton, #10 Capital. Receiving votes: Parkersburg South, Musselman, Huntington, Jefferson, St. Albans

CLASS AA: #1 Shady Spring, #2 Chapmanville, #3 Bluefield, #4 Poca, #5 Logan, #6 Robert C. Byrd, #7 North Marion, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Frankfort, #10 Man (tie), #10 Scott (tie). Receiving votes: Clay County, Mingo Central, Braxton County

CLASS A: #1 Williamstown, #2 Charleston Catholic, #3 Greater Beckley Christian, #4 Notre Dame, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Pendleton County, #7 Greenbrier West, #8 Parkersburg Catholic, #9 Clay-Battelle, #10 Magnolia. Receiving votes: St. Marys, Tolsia

GIRLS

CLASS AAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Parkersburg (tie), #2 Greenbrier East (tie), #4 George Washington, #5 Woodrow Wilson, #6 Cabell Midland, #7 South Charleston (tie), #7 Martinsburg (tie), #9 Huntington, #10 University.

CLASS AA: #1 North Marion, #2 Winfield, #3 Frankfort, #4 Wayne, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 Wyoming East, #7 Lincoln, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Nitro, #10 PikeView. Receiving: Grafton, Petersburg, Braxton County, Mingo Central

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County (tie), #3 Pocahontas County (tie), #5 Gilmer County, #6 Tucker County, #7 Wheeling Central Catholic, #8 Williamstown, #9 St. Marys, #10 Tug Valley. Receiving votes: Calhoun County, Moorefield, Charleston Catholic, Tolsia, Cameron