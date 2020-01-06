AP High School Basketball Polls – January 6

WOAY – Below are the latest Associated Press polls for both boys and girls high school basketball. Area teams are in bold.
BOYS
CLASS AAA: #1 University, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 Morgantown, #4 Wheeling Park, #5 St. Albans, #6 Martinsburg, #7 Huntington, #8 Hedgesville, #9 Parkersburg South, #10 George Washington. Receiving votes: Musselman, South Charleston, Woodrow Wilson, Hurricane, Capital, Jefferson, Princeton, Preston
CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Poca, #4 Bluefield, #5 Logan, #6 Westside (tie), #6 Robert C. Byrd (tie), #8 North Marion, #9 Bridgeport, #10 Lincoln County. Receiving votes: Braxton County, Man, Frankfort, Lincoln, Fairmont Senior, Clay County, Wyoming East, Roane County, Mingo Central
CLASS A: #1 Wheeling Central Catholic, #2 Williamstown, #3 Greater Beckley Christian, #4 Parkersburg Catholic, #5 Charleston Catholic, #6 Clay-Battelle, #7 St. Joseph Central, #8 Greenbrier West, #9 Magnolia, #10 Notre Dame. Receiving votes: Madonna, Webster County, Pendleton County, St. Marys, Tolsia, Ravenswood
GIRLS
CLASS AAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Greenbrier East (tie), #2 Cabell Midland (tie), #4 Parkersburg, #5 Huntington, #6 South Charleston, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 University, #9 George Washington, #10 Preston. Receiving votes: Musselman, Martinsburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, Ripley, Morgantown, Spring Valley
CLASS AA: #1 North Marion, #2 Winfield, #3 Fairmont Senior, #4 Frankfort, #5 Wayne, #6 Westside, #7 Nitro, #8 Lincoln (tie), #8 Lincoln County (tie), #10 PikeView. Receiving votes: Wyoming East, Braxton County, Chapmanville, Grafton, Petersburg, Keyser, Mingo Central, Lewis County
CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County, #4 Gilmer County, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Tucker County, #7 Pocahontas County, #8 St. Marys, #9 Tug Valley, #10 Madonna (tie), #10 Williamstown (tie). Receiving votes: Midland Trail, Charleston Catholic, Magnolia, Moorefield, Ritchie County