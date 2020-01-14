AP High School Basketball Polls – January 13

WOAY – The latest high school basketball polls were released, as voted on by the Associated Press. Area teams are listed in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAA: #1 University, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 Morgantown, #4 Wheeling Park, #5 Martinsburg, #6 Hedgesville, #7 George Washington, #8 South Charleston, #9 Huntington, #10 Parkersburg South. Receiving votes: St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson, Jefferson

CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Poca, #4 Bluefield, #5 Logan, #6 North Marion, #7 Robert C. Byrd, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Lincoln County, #10 Westside. Receiving votes: Braxton County, Frankfort, Man

CLASS A: #1 Williamstown, #2 Charleston Catholic, #3 Wheeling Central Catholic, #4 Parkersburg Catholic, #5 Greater Beckley Christian, #6 Greenbrier West, #7 St. Joseph Central, #8 Clay-Battelle, #9 Magnolia (tie), #9 Notre Dame (tie). Receiving votes: Tug Valley, Pendleton County, Webster County, Madonna

GIRLS

CLASS AAA: #1 Wheeling Park, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 Greenbrier East, #4 Parkersburg, #5 South Charleston, #6 Huntington, #7 Woodrow Wilson, #8 George Washington, #9 University, #10 Martinsburg. Receiving votes: Preston, Musselman

CLASS AA: #1 North Marion, #2 Frankfort, #3 Winfield, #4 Wayne, #5 Fairmont Senior, #6 Lincoln, #7 Nitro, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Westside, #10 PikeView. Receiving votes: Braxton County, Lincoln County, Wyoming East, Petersburg

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Summers County, #4 Pocahontas County, #5 Gilmer County, #6 Wheeling Central Catholic, #7 Tug Valley, #8 Tucker County, #9 Williamstown, #10 St. Marys. Receiving votes: Madonna, Midland Trail, Magnolia