AP Girls Basketball Polls – January 14

Matt DigbyBy Jan 14, 2019, 21:41 pm

WOAY – The latest Associated Press polls for girls high school basketball were released Monday. Area teams are in bold.

CLASS AAA: #1 Parkersburg, #2 Greenbrier East, #3 South Charleston, #4 Wheeling Park, #5 Cabell Midland, #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 John Marshall, #8 University, #9 Huntington, #10 Martinsburg. Receiving votes: Parkersburg South, St. Albans, Musselman, Morgantown

CLASS AA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 Wyoming East, #3 North Marion, #4 Wayne, #5 Frankfort, #6 Winfield, #7 Sissonville, #8 James Monroe, #9 Lincoln, #10 Bluefield. Receiving votes: Nicholas County, Nitro, Logan, Westside

CLASS A: #1 St. Joseph Central, #2 Parkersburg Catholic, #3 Williamstown, #4 Magnolia, #5 Trinity, #6 Pocahontas County, #7 Madonna, #8 Summers County, #9 Wheeling Central, #10 Notre Dame. Receiving votes: Tucker County, Gilmer County, Cameron

