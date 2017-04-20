    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to scrap risk study
    National NewsTop Stories

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to scrap risk study

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 20, 2017, 10:52 am

    179
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP) – Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Lawyers representing Dow and two other makers of organophosphates sent letters last week to the heads of three Cabinet agencies. The letters, obtained by The Associated Press, show the companies asked them “to set aside” the results of government studies. Scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency found the pesticides studied pose a risk to nearly every endangered species. Regulators are close to issuing additional limits on how and where the toxic pesticides can be used.

    Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris is a close adviser to President Donald Trump. The company gave $1 million for Trump’s inaugural activities.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives