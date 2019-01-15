AP Boys Basketball Polls – January 14

WOAY – The latest Associated Press polls for boys high school basketball were released Monday. Area teams are in bold.
CLASS AAA: #1 Martinsburg, #2 University, #3 George Washington, #4 Morgantown, #5 Hurricane, #6 Cabell Midland, #7 Spring Valley, #8 Hedgesville, #9 Wheeling Park, #10 Musselman. Receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans, Princeton, Capital
CLASS AA: #1 Chapmanville, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Logan, #4 Bluefield, #5 Frankfort, #6 Oak Hill, #7 Shady Spring, #8 Bridgeport, #9 Lincoln County, #10 Oak Glen. Receiving votes: Nitro, Robert C. Byrd, Weir, Lincoln
CLASS A: #1 Notre Dame, #2 Trinity, #3 Williamstown, #4 Webster County, #5 Greater Beckley Christian, #6 Greenbrier West (tie), #6 Wheeling Central (tie), #8 Parkersburg Catholic, #9 Charleston Catholic, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: South Harrison, Tug Valley, Tolsia, Magnolia