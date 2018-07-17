Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Anytime Fitness In Oak Hill Is Officially Open!
By Daniella HankeyJul 17, 2018, 10:06 am
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Summer is sometimes known for having the perfect summer body, but also known for ice-cream and eating and after all that food, you may want to join a new gym that just opened.
Anytime Fitness in Oak Hill celebrated its grand opening Monday afternoon!
WOAY was told the fitness club is one of the world’s fastest growing gym, but that is not the reason why owners decided to open a club in Oak Hill.
“We love the area. We’ve had a lot of success in the Charleston area with Anytime Fitness, and I really enjoy the Oak Hill area. We come up here to go to the lake, river and most importantly enjoy the outdoors around here. As a franchise owner, I felt like the area and the community and the people of the community can benefit from what we offer here,” said, Daniel Miller who is the Franchise Owner of Anytime Fitness.
The gym is open 24/7, 7 days a week and is located at 345 Mall Rd.
