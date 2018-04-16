Any 8th or 9th Graders Interested In Law Enforcement? Applications For Summer Camp Being Accepted

MILTON, WV (WOAY) – 8th graders going into 9th grade and high school students: Are you interested in law enforcement? Would you want to attend an exhilarating fast paced summer camp designed to give you a glimpse at what it takes to become a deputy sheriff?

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 West Virginia Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy. Camp will take place July 15-20, 2018 in Milton, West Virginia.

High schoolers from across the state will come together and enjoy a week of events including crime scene investigations, mock accident, courtroom trial, as well as many other character building activities.

Don’t delay and miss your opportunity to apply for and possibly attend a once in a lifetime summer camp.

For a preprinted version of the application or if you have any questions you may contact the Greenbrier county sheriff’s department Cpl. Rick Honaker 304-392-6446 at WGMS.

http://www.wvsheriff.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Camp-Application-2018.pdf

