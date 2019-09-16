Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Anti-Bullying Protests Continue at Princeton Middle School
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Anti-Bullying Protests Continue at Princeton Middle School

Anna SaundersBy Sep 15, 2019, 20:57 pm

15
0

It started with one protestor on Wednesday. That number grew to three on Thursday and Friday, all gathering outside of Princeton Middle School to protest the school’s handling of bullying. 

 One parent, Jamie Vaughan  says her child was bullied all last year including an incident where she was pushed down the bleachers and Vaughan said nothing was done about it. 

Vaughan said she went to confront school administration last year and was arrested and kicked off school property when she “snapped” at the principal. Now, she feels her only option is to protest outside of schools grounds. 

“I would love to see there be new administration in that school. It is completely inadequate,” Vaughan said. “Either they don’t know how to handle these situations or they’re just too incompetent to do anything to help these children.”

Newswatch reached out to Mercer County Schools and received this statement. It reads: “Mercer County Schools strives to ensure our schools are safe and secure for all students. We take allegations of bullying and inappropriate behavior seriously. All allegations of bullying and inappropriate behavior are investigated, and disciplinary action is taken as appropriate.”

Previous PostRainelle Looking For Solutions to Post-Flood Crime Increase
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X