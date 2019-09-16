Anti-Bullying Protests Continue at Princeton Middle School

It started with one protestor on Wednesday. That number grew to three on Thursday and Friday, all gathering outside of Princeton Middle School to protest the school’s handling of bullying.

One parent, Jamie Vaughan says her child was bullied all last year including an incident where she was pushed down the bleachers and Vaughan said nothing was done about it.

Vaughan said she went to confront school administration last year and was arrested and kicked off school property when she “snapped” at the principal. Now, she feels her only option is to protest outside of schools grounds.

“I would love to see there be new administration in that school. It is completely inadequate,” Vaughan said. “Either they don’t know how to handle these situations or they’re just too incompetent to do anything to help these children.”

Newswatch reached out to Mercer County Schools and received this statement. It reads: “Mercer County Schools strives to ensure our schools are safe and secure for all students. We take allegations of bullying and inappropriate behavior seriously. All allegations of bullying and inappropriate behavior are investigated, and disciplinary action is taken as appropriate.”