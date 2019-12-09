Anti-Bullying fundraiser in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – John Buckland also known as Batman will be bringing his superhero friends to fund-raise for anti-bullying at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the H4H foundation which aims to stop bullying in school, offer support for families and children in crisis situations and provide outreach to communities that have experienced mass shootings and natural disasters.

It’s been amazing to see the impact he has with the kids, there have been times where after his presentation kids have confessed things that we’re going on at home to their teachers, said Shannon Morris Fundraising Coordinator for H4H.

Batman will also bring his bat-mobile to the event this Saturday 12/14/19.