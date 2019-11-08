Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ansted honoring veterans with ceremony and window displays
Local News

Ansted honoring veterans with ceremony and window displays

Anna SaundersBy Nov 08, 2019, 17:07 pm

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Veterans Day is just around the corner and the town of Ansted will be having a ceremony on Monday, but that’s not the only thing they’re doing to honor military personnel. 

In the windows of Ansted Town Hall are photos of retired, active and deceased military personnel. The local Walmart used to have the photos on display but since they’ve gone digital with their presentation, Ansted wanted to make use of them to pay respects to their local heroes.  

“It’s so important for us to understand and celebrate these people that have sacrificed so much,” Ansted Mayor Kalispel Holcomb, a veteran himself, said.   

“The reason we’re allowed to get out and enjoy anything is because of these people you see on these windows and you can’t ever say thank you enough. They’re heroes,” Libby Lucas, an Ansted citizen, said.  

The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at Ansted’s Veteran’s Memorial at 2 p.m. on Monday.
