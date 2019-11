ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A memorial was held in front of the Ansted town hall to honor veterans that are currently serving and those that have served. The memorial focused mainly on local veterans.

Retired Sargent Randy Purdue says that today is very special to him. “We are honoring veterans with the bricks here that have the names of those who served in almost every war.”

They also had a moment of silence to remember those who are no longer here.