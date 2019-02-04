Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Another Rite Aid Store Set To Close In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 04, 2019, 16:19 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rite Aid store on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley will be closing soon.

Mega-retailer Walgreens officially began purchasing Rite Aids across West Virginia several years ago. A spokesman with Walgreen says the last day for the store’s pharmacy will be February 20th, while the store will remain open until March 6th.

Tyler Barker

