Another Rite Aid Store Set To Close In Beckley
By Tyler BarkerFeb 04, 2019, 16:19 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rite Aid store on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley will be closing soon.
Mega-retailer Walgreens officially began purchasing Rite Aids across West Virginia several years ago. A spokesman with Walgreen says the last day for the store’s pharmacy will be February 20th, while the store will remain open until March 6th.
