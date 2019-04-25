Another Rite-Aid Store In Beckley Will Be Closing Soon

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rite-Aid store located on Johnstown Road in Beckley will be closing soon.

The store located at 719 Johnstown Road in Beckley will be closing their pharmacy site on Monday, May 20, 2019. The store portion will close on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Mega-retailer Walgreens officially began purchasing Rite Aids across West Virginia several years ago.

A liquidation sale will take place on after May 20th when the pharmacy closes and last until the store closes on June 3rd.

Current customers prescriptions will be transferred between two Walgreens stores in Beckley.

For more details, you can call (304) 256-3800.