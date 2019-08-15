Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Another Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Pot Delivery

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 15, 2019, 08:52 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another postal worker in West Virginia has admitted to helping deliver marijuana shipped to the area from California.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 54-year-old Michael Mason Morton pleaded guilty Monday to marijuana distribution. A U.S. Attorney’s Office statement say co-defendant James Waylon Molinaro would get the drug in California and ship it through the U.S. Postal Service to Huntington.

It says Molinaro would then pay postal workers, including Morton and codefendant Chris Crookshanks, to deliver the drug while on their assigned delivery routes. Investigators noticed parcels of marijuana at the city’s post office last year and followed it to Molinaro, who was found with 16 pounds (7 kilograms) of the drug.

Molinaro and Crookshanks pleaded guilty this month to intent and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Sentencing is set for November.

