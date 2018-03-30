Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Annual Spring Music Festival at Appalachian Bible College

By Mar 30, 2018

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Bible College presents “Chosen,” the 2018 Spring Music Festival on April 6 and 7.

The concert features both light and serious musical selections about life’s choices.

The public is invited Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM in Anderson Hall (161 College Drive, Mount Hope). Admission is free. More information: abc.edu/festival.

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located north of Beckley, WV. Learn more at ABC.edu.

