Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run Happening Sept. 7

RAINELLE, W.Va (WOAY) – The 13th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run will take place on September 7.

Like every year, it will be a poker run where riders are given a hand of playing cards. They will then get cards at each stop along the route. At the end of the ride, the best hand gets $500 and the worst gets $250. The cost is $25 to enter and all are welcome to participate whether riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

The ride is organized to remember the life of Lindsey Raines, a 19-year-old who passed away from an aneurysm. The money raised will go toward scholarships for students at local high schools.

“We need to do more things like that, all of us, not just think about me me me all the time,” Lindsey’s father, Paul Raines, said. “What can you do to make things better for your community? And this definitely has because it doesn’t pay for a college education, but it sure does help.”

Registration for the event will take place at the Spare Time Restaurant in Lewisburg from 8 a.m. to noon where riders will receive their poker hand for the day. The $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt and a guaranteed door prize.

