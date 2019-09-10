Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Annual Izzy Walk Raises Money and Awareness for Childhood Cancer
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Annual Izzy Walk Raises Money and Awareness for Childhood Cancer

Anna SaundersBy Sep 10, 2019, 17:30 pm

14
0

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and for the past eight years, the family of Izzy McManaway have been hosting a walk and now a softball tournament in her honor.

Izzy died from a rare form of cancer in 2012 at the age of four. Since then, her family has been doing the walk and tournament to raise money for other families dealing with childhood cancer. This year’s proceeds will go to two local families. 

“We’re just so happy that it has continued to help others because that’s what Izzy would have wanted,” Izzy’s grandmother, Linda Clonch said. “She was just s tiny little thing but she believed in the power of prayer and she would lay and pray for others and she inspired so many others.” 

The walk and the softball tournament will take place on September 21 at 10:30 a.m. Even if you don’t pre-register you can still show up the day of. 

Previous PostWelch Community Hospital Hosts Preparedness Fair
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X