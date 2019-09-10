Annual Izzy Walk Raises Money and Awareness for Childhood Cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and for the past eight years, the family of Izzy McManaway have been hosting a walk and now a softball tournament in her honor.

Izzy died from a rare form of cancer in 2012 at the age of four. Since then, her family has been doing the walk and tournament to raise money for other families dealing with childhood cancer. This year’s proceeds will go to two local families.

“We’re just so happy that it has continued to help others because that’s what Izzy would have wanted,” Izzy’s grandmother, Linda Clonch said. “She was just s tiny little thing but she believed in the power of prayer and she would lay and pray for others and she inspired so many others.”

The walk and the softball tournament will take place on September 21 at 10:30 a.m. Even if you don’t pre-register you can still show up the day of.