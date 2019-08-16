Annual Golf Tournament Raises Over $50,000 for Child Advocacy Center

DANIELS, W.Va (WOAY) – It’s the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center’s Golf Classic and it’s their biggest annual fundraiser. At the start of the day, the center raised $50,000 from the tournament and sponsorships alone. They predict the silent auctions could bring in another $10,000.

With 26 teams this year, the community had a big showing of support. For the center and those who work alongside them, not only is this a great way to raise money but also a great way to boost morale.

“Having the community support the work that we do means a lot to us because the people that work in the field don’t get recognition on the regular basis,” Executive Director Scott Miller said. “The CPS workers, the law enforcement officers, and our staff at the Child Advocacy Center, when they hear that the community is supporting us, it really makes a difference. It makes them feel good because so often they don’t get that recognition and to hear and to know that the community is here, and it pays the bills.”

Half of Just for Kids’ funding comes from the state. For the rest, the organization has to raise it on their own. That is why their annual golf tournament is so important and why the Resort at Glade Springs is happy to host it every year.

“We do a lot of charity golf events. This is one of our favorites, so we have, like I said earlier, our sponsorship list for this is second-to-none and that starts with the golf committee pushing so much and that’s all our membership,” B.J. Hall, a Glade Spring Golf Pro, said. “We have a great membership that’s very supportive, and so the resort is happy to get behind something like that.”

The money from this event allows the advocacy center to continue doing the work they’ve been doing but also allows them to grow to meet the needs of the community as it continues to tackle the issue of child abuse.

“It really helps us make sure that we have enough staff, advocates for the children and their families, counseling for the children who have been abused and then outreach in the community. This year, we’re going to be able to hire a full-time outreach advocate who will work in the communities talking about this work,” Miller said.