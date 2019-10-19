Annual Fundraiser Brings in Over $15,000 for St. Francis De Sales School

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Friday, students at St. Francis De Sales School in Beckley got active to raise money for their school.

It’s called the Race for Education, and the school’s been doing it for at least the past 20 years. Students fundraise for five weeks, and then they run the laps they pledged. According to the school’s development director, Debra Lanna, the students raised over $15,000 this year.

“Previous to today, they’ve asked family members, ‘Would you support me? Could you donate a little money to my school?’ And they have received that and they worked for that because they had to write out letters so they had writing assignments which was nice and the money has been coming in and now they get to have fun.”