Annual Community Wide Clean Up Announced In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Annual Community Wide Clean up will take place in April for two days in Fayette County.

Annual Community Wide Clean Up

April 19 & 20, 2019 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

At the Fayette County Memorial Building Parking Lot

Items accepted: Washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters, heat pumps, Furnaces, all metal items, lawn mowers, old play equipment, Furniture, conventional and microwave ovens, ranges and stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers (freon removed).

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED: Paints, Tires, Household Chemicals, Used Oils or Electronics

Keep Fayetteville Solid Green and Clean!

For more information, contact Superintendent Bill Lanham at 304-574-0101