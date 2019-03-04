Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Annual Community Wide Clean Up Announced In Fayette County

Tyler Barker Mar 04, 2019

48
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Annual Community Wide Clean up will take place in April for two days in Fayette County.

Annual Community Wide Clean Up
April 19 & 20, 2019 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
At the Fayette County Memorial Building Parking Lot

Items accepted: Washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters, heat pumps, Furnaces, all metal items, lawn mowers, old play equipment, Furniture, conventional and microwave ovens, ranges and stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers (freon removed).

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED: Paints, Tires, Household Chemicals, Used Oils or Electronics

Keep Fayetteville Solid Green and Clean!

For more information, contact Superintendent Bill Lanham at 304-574-0101

Tyler Barker

