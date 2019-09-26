BREAKING NEWS
Annual Adopt-A-Highway fall statewide cleanup set for Sept. 28

Sep 26, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP)’s Adopt-A-Highway fall statewide cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 28.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the AAH program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). Its goals include improving the quality of our environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall AAH events.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies, and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road, or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

The AAH program provides garbage bags, work gloves, and safety vests to volunteers and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged, but must be registered.

To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants, and the county where your adopted road is located.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube at Environment Matters.

