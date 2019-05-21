Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

At JMU, she was one of the first reporters for Breeze TV, a campus newscast that started during her junior year. She jumped up to the leadership team during her senior year serving as an anchor and senior reporter. During her years in college, she also interned at Charlottesville Radio Group in Charlottesville, Virginia during the summer of 2017. That summer her breaking news skills were put to the test as she helped cover the “Unite the Right” rally that made national news after it turned violent and deadly. She also interned at WMRA, Central Virginia’s NPR affiliate, where she got firsthand experience in political reporting.

She is excited to be home covering the stories that matter most. With a passion for storytelling, seeking the truth and giving a voice to the underrepresented, she knows she is exactly where she is supposed to be.

When Anna is not chasing a story, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, listening to music and reading a good book.

Have a story idea? Email Anna at asaunders@woay.com