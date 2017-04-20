    •
    Andrew Barbera Signs With Concord

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 20, 2017, 00:28 am

    Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson senior Andrew Barbera signed a letter of intent Wednesday to run both cross country and track & field at Concord University next year.

    Barbera plans to major in history, with goals to become a teacher.

    He credits a strong support group for his success at the high school level, and looks forward to setting high personal standards as both a student and as an athlete.

    Barbera is one of several area student-athletes to sign letters of intent this week. Fellow Flying Eagle Makenzi Coulter will play volleyball at Concord; Fairan Gill of Midland Trail will continue her softball career at Glenville State; Greater Beckley’s Lauren Smith will play basketball at Bob Jones University.

