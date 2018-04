OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 23, 2018, Austin Farmer of Oak Hill was sentenced to one (1) to (15) years in prison for burglary.

​In October 2017, Farmer and an alleged co-defendant broke into a residence on Rogers Street in Oak Hill and stole guns, tools, electronics and jewelry. Most of the victim’s property was recovered shortly thereafter.

This crime was investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department.

