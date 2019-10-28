BREAKING NEWS
An Oak Hill man is dead after an ATV accident

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2019, 08:37 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man died Sunday evening in an ATV accident in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 7:30 PM on Sunday evening the Fayette County 911 Center recieved notification of an ATV accident that occurred near Beech Creek Hollow Road in Oak Hill. Responders found that the operator of the ATV had died as an apparent result of the crash.

Thomas F. Medford, 62 of Oak Hill, was the only occupant of the ATV at the time of the accident. Medford was reportedly riding on the trails to tend to his hunting location when he apparently lost control on a steep hill.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Rice of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

