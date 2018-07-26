CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
An Oak Hill man has been arrested on multiple felonies
By Daniella HankeyJul 26, 2018, 11:31 am
1
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oak Hill man this morning on multiple felonies after stealing several checks and cashed them.
Justin K. Legg, of Oak Hill, was arrested early this morning by deputies following a felony investigation.
It was reported that Legg had stolen several checks from his father, and used them to cash out several thousand dollars to himself.
Legg was charged with 8 felony counts of Forgery, 8 counts of Uttering, and one count of Grand Larceny.
He was unable to post the $100,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, and remains in jail.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-