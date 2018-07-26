An Oak Hill man has been arrested on multiple felonies

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oak Hill man this morning on multiple felonies after stealing several checks and cashed them.

Justin K. Legg, of Oak Hill, was arrested early this morning by deputies following a felony investigation.

It was reported that Legg had stolen several checks from his father, and used them to cash out several thousand dollars to himself.

Legg was charged with 8 felony counts of Forgery, 8 counts of Uttering, and one count of Grand Larceny.

He was unable to post the $100,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, and remains in jail.